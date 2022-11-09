Useless Question of the Day - November 9th
Q: The 1984 Plymouth Voyager minivan was the first mass market vehicle to come with these. What?
A: Cup holders!
Congrats to Mandy for guessing it right first!
Need to Know: Augmented Reality with Scotty, Remembrance Day Carnations, Canadian BowlSee Scotty Life-sized in your home!!! On November 11, remember our veterans by placing a complimentary carnation on the memorials in the Field of Honour. This Saturday (November 12th) the Regina Thunder host the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Bowl at Mosaic Stadium!
Need to Know: Snow Routes, Red Sox Tickets, Flight CancellationsThe City of Regina has declared snow routes in effect. Regina Red Sox Tickets on Sale. Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says.
Need to Know: Remembrance Day Ceremony, Halftime Show, Snow Removal BylawThe Regina Royal Canadian Legion will be holding a Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Brandt Centre on November 11. CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis and Canadian, Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show. The City is officially enforcing its snow-removal bylaw which could mean property owners who do not clear sidewalks could face a $100 fine.