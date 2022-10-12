Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 12th
Q: The average person eats this twice a week for breakfast. What is it?
A: toast
Shout out to Trevor, & Tyler for guessing it first!
This Is The Hottest Bald Man AliveBald isn't just beautiful, it's apparently sexy!
Ted Lasso's Fictional Dating App Is Now A Reality!The “Ted Lasso” fictional dating app Bantr is becoming a reality thanks to Bumble.
Need to Know: The Road Hammers, City Budget, Juke Box ManiaThe Road Hammers are part of Grey Cup Festival! Share your feedback on potential new budget investments from the City. Juke Box Mania coming up next Week!
Jamie Lee Curtis Talks A Possible Sequel To "Freaky Friday"Jamie Lee Curtis is down to film a Freaky Friday sequel, and she has several ideas for how her onscreen reunion with Lindsay Lohan could go down. She appeared on The View and discussed it.
Useless Question of the Day - Oct 11thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Get Paid to eat Tim Hortons Donuts!There’s a company that will pay you to taste-test donuts and you have until Halloween to apply!
Need to Know: Golf Courses Closing, Get Rid of the Leaves, Fire Prevention WeekCity Golf Courses Begin to Close for the Season. The City is giving you a free option to get rid of Fall Leaves. Fire Prevention week with chances to tour fire stations and a pancake breakfast!
SURPRISE!!! Garth Pops In To Chat With Ashley McBrydeThe Grand Ol' Opry is a dream for country artists to not only play at, but become a member of. Watch as Ashley McBryde is welcomed to join by Garth Brooks on live TV.
"The Purple Lady" or "Pillar of the Community" Has Been HonouredIf you've been to Country Thunder Saskatchewan, you've probably seen the purple campsite each year. It's a guiding beacon in the night when many may need some directions to their tent!