Useless Question of the Day - Oct 13th
Q: According to a new study, 70% of men will get their first one of these by the age of 26. What?
A: Grey hair!
Congrats to Melissa, Mike, & Tracy for getting it right first!
THE TOP EMOJI'S THAT MAKE YOU LOOK OLDThe emoji has different meanings for different people.
Brides Are Super-Gluing Their Ears Back?! Ummmm, what??New Wedding Trend? Brides Are Super-Gluing Their Ears Back?!
Need to Know: Thunder try for a perfect season, Lotto Max record, Fall SweepThunder Close Out Season Against Huskies on Sunday - Team to Celebrate and Showcase: Regina’s Indigenous Culture and Heritage. Lotto Max jackpot has never gone unclaimed this long. Fall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods.
This Is The Hottest Bald Man AliveBald isn't just beautiful, it's apparently sexy!
Ted Lasso's Fictional Dating App Is Now A Reality!The “Ted Lasso” fictional dating app Bantr is becoming a reality thanks to Bumble.
Need to Know: The Road Hammers, City Budget, Juke Box ManiaThe Road Hammers are part of Grey Cup Festival! Share your feedback on potential new budget investments from the City. Juke Box Mania coming up next Week!
Jamie Lee Curtis Talks A Possible Sequel To "Freaky Friday"Jamie Lee Curtis is down to film a Freaky Friday sequel, and she has several ideas for how her onscreen reunion with Lindsay Lohan could go down. She appeared on The View and discussed it.
