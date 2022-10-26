Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 26th
Q: This is the most widely consumed food in the world, what?
A: Bread
Congrats to Tayna, Jordon, & Kris for getting it right first!
-
You Can Buy A Real Life Mario KartYou can now play real life 'Mario Kart'!
-
How to Keep your Pumpkin Fresh for HalloweenWant to keep your carved pumpkin fresh all week? Prevent your creation from collapsing into mush with these tips!
-
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania total, Old Dominion Presale, Frost ReturnsJuke Box Mania Total for Family Service Regina! Old Dominion presale is tomorrow! Frost Regina Winter Festival is back February 3-12th, 2023.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 25thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
A Company wants to bury you alive... and charge you for it!A Russian company is offering customers the chance to participate in their own funeral and experience being buried alive
-
Need to Know: Safe Bus Program, Sidewalk bylaw, Pfizer available for childrenThe Safe Bus program provides a safe space for anyone who needs help. It’s important for all property owners to keep their sidewalks free from snow and ice buildup. As of tomorrow (Oct. 26th) Pfizer Vaccine available for children 6 months to 4 years old.
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 24thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Kickin it Country, Fill the Tent, TicketsYou could win a trip to Puerto Vallarta with the Reklaws! Fill the Tent – Donation Event starts today! SK September ticket spotlight: 4,887 speeders ticketed, including 195 in school zones.
-