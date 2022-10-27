iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 27th

Useless Question

Q: 7% of people say they do THIS, at least, three times a day. Maybe more on Monday…What is it?

A: Hit the snooze button  

Shout out to Alana & Kathleen for getting it right first!

