Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 28th
Q: According to Google Trends, the top-searched Halloween movie is the original Halloween – what movie comes in at #2?
A: Friday the 13th
Shout out to Joe for getting it right first!
Need to Know: Shania is coming to Saskatoon, Old Dominion Tickets, HRF deadlineShania is coming to Saskatoon! Old Dominion tickets go on sale at 10! Today is the deadline for the HRF Home Lottery Early Bird Package!
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 27th
Need to Know: Financial Literacy Speakers, Great Western teaming up with the Flames, CFL AwardsRegina Public Library supports financial literacy with month-long free speaker series. Sask. brewing company to supply official beers at Calgary Flames games. Nominees announced ahead of 2022 CFL Awards, 5 Roughriders make the cut.
You Can Buy A Real Life Mario KartYou can now play real life 'Mario Kart'!
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 26th
How to Keep your Pumpkin Fresh for HalloweenWant to keep your carved pumpkin fresh all week? Prevent your creation from collapsing into mush with these tips!
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania total, Old Dominion Presale, Frost ReturnsJuke Box Mania Total for Family Service Regina! Old Dominion presale is tomorrow! Frost Regina Winter Festival is back February 3-12th, 2023.
Useless Question of the Day - August 25th
A Company wants to bury you alive... and charge you for it!A Russian company is offering customers the chance to participate in their own funeral and experience being buried alive