Useless Question of the Day - October 21st
Q: In the list of the 25 things every Canadian should do to celebrate fall, this activity came in at #1, what?
A: Go apple-picking
Shout out to Austin & Donna for getting it right first!
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 24thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Kickin it Country, Fill the Tent, TicketsYou could win a trip to Puerto Vallarta with the Reklaws! Fill the Tent – Donation Event starts today! SK September ticket spotlight: 4,887 speeders ticketed, including 195 in school zones.
-
-
People are just realizing what clicking 'I am not a robot' really does — and they're shockedFind out what clicking "I Am not a Robot" really does!
-
Need to Know: Garbage Collection, Golf Courses Close, Referee ShortageBi-Weekly Garbage Collection is returning. City Golf Courses Continue to Close for the Season. Referee shortage prominent in Regina.
-
The Cookie Monster's First Name RevealedAnd It kind of suits him!!
-
Useless Question of the Day - October 20thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Golf Season, Riders QB, Public SkateCity Golf Courses Continue to Close for the Season. Riders' Mason Fine takes Fajardo's spot as starting quarterback. Public skate times are back!
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!