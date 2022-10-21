iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - October 21st

Useless Question

Q: In the list of the 25 things every Canadian should do to celebrate fall, this activity came in at #1, what?
A: Go apple-picking  

Shout out to Austin & Donna for getting it right first!

 

