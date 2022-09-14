Useless Question of the Day - September 14th
Q: These debuted in 1976, and the last ones were made in October of 2005, but you may have several still in your home. What?
A: VHS Tapes!
-
Need to Know: Water Meter Upgrade, Local Performers for the Grey Cup, Sept. 19th HolidaysWater Meter Upgrade Project Begins Three-Year Infrastructure Improvement Project. Grey Cup Festival is looking for Local Performers. Sept. 19 not designated a public statutory holiday: Government of Sask.
-
Need to Know: Winter Initiatives Grant, Juke Box Mania, Banding TreesThis is your last chance to apply for the Winter Initiatives Grant! Just a handful of tables left for this years Juke Box Mania! Banding trees to prevent cankerworms.
-
Need To Know: Name That Sound, CCMA Winners, Smile CookiesName That Sound starts this morning at 7:35am for $50, The host of last nights CCMAs was its biggest winner, and Smile Cookies will be in Regina next Monday!
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 9thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: QCM pickup, Smoke N' the Valley, U of R Cougars HockeyQueen City Marathon Package Pickups start today! Smoke N’ the Valley - September 9th to 11th | Buffalo Pound Provincial Park. U of R Cougars Men's Hockey is in Lumsden tomorrow night!
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 8thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Fill the Seats, Concert Announcement, Smile CookiesFill the Seats with Canadian Blood Services! Luke Combs is coming to Edmonton! Smile Cookies are back in support of the Regina Food Bank!
-
The Most Popular Baby Names Inspired From Music & CelebsThese famous stars are inspiring baby names
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 7thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!