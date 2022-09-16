iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
11°C

Useless Question of the Day - September 16th

Useless Question

Q: The average parent does this 4 times a week. The average single person does it once a week. What is it?
A: Laundry!  

Shout out to Gordon, Jayda,  & Erin for guessing it correctly first!

 

12