Useless Question of the Day - September 20th
Q: According to a new poll, 1 in 3 of us don’t know this about themselves. What?
A: Their blood type
Shout out to Chantille , Jim, & Alana for guessing correctly first!
-
Need to Know: Fuel Good Day, Free Trees, Street Racing and Stunting fines going upFuel Good Day - fill up and help local charities! City Celebrates National Tree Day with Seedling Giveaway on September 21. Street racing, stunting fines in Sask. set to increase Oct. 1.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral, Smile Cookies, New Dog ParkQueen Elizabeth’s state Funeral is being broadcast live this morning. Smile Cookies are back this week! A new dog park opens today!
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 16thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Painless Tattoos that can be self-administeredResearchers develop painless tattoos that can be self-administered
-
Need to Know: Luke Combs tickets, Buckets and Borders, Football WeekendLuke Combs Tickets on Sale this Morning! Buckets and Borders Grand Opening this Sunday! Football Weekend kicks off tonight!
-
Need to Know: Football Weekend, Children's Cancer Clinic, Day of MourningFootball Weekend starts tomorrow in Regina! Children’s Cancer Clinic Opens in Regina General Hospital. Day of Mourning and Commemoration in Regina.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 14thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Water Meter Upgrade, Local Performers for the Grey Cup, Sept. 19th HolidaysWater Meter Upgrade Project Begins Three-Year Infrastructure Improvement Project. Grey Cup Festival is looking for Local Performers. Sept. 19 not designated a public statutory holiday: Government of Sask.