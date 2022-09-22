iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - September 22

Q: We spend almost 40 hours a year staring at THIS. What is it?
A: the inside of your refrigerator!  

 

Shout outs to Jayda, Jazlyn, & Melissa for getting it right first!

