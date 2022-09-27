Useless Question of the Day - September 27th
Q: 66% of parents surveyed say they have a picture in a scrapbook or photo album of one of their kids in one of these. What is it?
A: A bathtub!
-
HIDEY HO!! Happy Neighbour Day!! Hopefully You Have A Great NeighbourHappy Neighbour Day! Hopefully you have a great neighbour. One who will watch your house for you when you're away, water your plants, feed your pets, and help in times of need. Or just offer some great advice.
-
The New Deadpool Movie Is Coming out In 2024The King of Regina is coming back to the silver screen with a popular friend!!!
-
Need To Know: SGI, Winter Camping, National Day of Truth And ReconciliationFall, winter camping to be available at some Sask. parks, 768 distracted driving tickets handed out in August: SGI, Regina plans for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
People With These 6 Dog Breeds Make the Best Romantic PartnersIf the generalization that dog owners make better partners, pet experts and therapists say people who own these 6 dog breeds are the most romantic.
-
Need to Know: Produce Donations, Thanksgiving Dinner cost increase, Airport Emergency ExerciseRegina non-profit collecting produce donations to help feed children. Find out how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year. Regina Airport Authority to Conduct Emergency Exercise today.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Sprinkle Donut Campaign, Regina Airport Exercise, Rainbow Cinemas officially ClosesTim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund. Regina Airport Authority to Conduct Emergency Exercise. Final Film aired yesterday at Regina’s Rainbow Cinemas
-
Need to Know: Miyo-wîcîwitowin Day, Pat's Leadership Group, Flu ShotsMiyo-wîcîwitowin Day Takes Place Sept. 29 at Mosaic Stadium. Connor Bedard becomes youngest captain in Pats' history. When flu shots will be available in Sask.
-
Name That Sound #1 WinnerKara correctly guessed the sound and won $1750