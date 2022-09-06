Useless Question of the Day - September 6th
Q: The smell of THIS makes you feel instantly more relaxed and happy. What?
A: freshly cut lawn
-
Would You Buy Ketchup-Stained Clothes?Heinz and thredUP have teamed up to create the Vintage Drip, a collection of pre-owned, ketchup stained clothing, on sale September 13th.
-
Need to Know: QCM pickup, Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens, Pruning Elm TreesQueen City Marathon Package Pickups are this week! Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens today! Saskatchewan residents urged to prune elm trees this fall as ban ends.
-
Turns out The Chief wasn’t always the badass we now know him to be!A throwback video was discovered showing a high school-aged Eric probably about 17 years old, covering Garth Brooks’ 1992 song, “We Shall Be Free." Hell of a song choice for a teenage boy and Eric crushed it! His outfit... not so much.
-
Dolly Parton Debuts New Canine Apparel Line Doggy PartonDolly Parton's latest business venture is going to the dogs.
-
-
University of Texas Is Offering A Class On Taylor Swift SongsMan, they NEVER had courses like this when I was in school, regular or post secondary. From the minute she blew onto the scene pretty much everything Taylor Swift has done has been analyzed.
-
Need to Know: SK Inflation rates, Back To School, Free Bus RidesSaskatchewan inflation rates exceeded the National Average last month, Final day to win back to school cash, Regina Transit launches free bus rides for grade 8 students.
-
The Labour Day Weekend Is Upon Us - What's Happening?There are oodles of things going on this final semi-offical final weekend of summer. CTV Regina has provided a great list of things to take part in and it's more than just football!
-
Need To Know: Regina Sports Hall Of Fame, Regina Food Bank, Vaccine BoostersRegina Sports Hall Of Fame unveiled the Class of 2022, The Regina Food Bank will be following kids back to school with it's new school food program, and children between the ages 5-11 are now eligible for their 3rd dose of COVID Vaccine as of today.