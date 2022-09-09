Useless Question of the Day - September 9th
Q: A survey found that 60% of people who have one of these in their car, don’t use it. What?
A: CD player!
-
Need to Know: QCM pickup, Smoke N' the Valley, U of R Cougars HockeyQueen City Marathon Package Pickups start today! Smoke N’ the Valley - September 9th to 11th | Buffalo Pound Provincial Park. U of R Cougars Men's Hockey is in Lumsden tomorrow night!
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 8thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Fill the Seats, Concert Announcement, Smile CookiesFill the Seats with Canadian Blood Services! Luke Combs is coming to Edmonton! Smile Cookies are back in support of the Regina Food Bank!
-
The Most Popular Baby Names Inspired From Music & CelebsThese famous stars are inspiring baby names
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 7thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Outdoor Pools, Riders Release, Provinvial Park upgradesOutdoor Swimming Pools that have closed and extended. Saskatchewan Roughriders release Garrett Marino. More than $13 Million Being Invested in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this Year.
-
Would You Buy Ketchup-Stained Clothes?Heinz and thredUP have teamed up to create the Vintage Drip, a collection of pre-owned, ketchup stained clothing, on sale September 13th.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: QCM pickup, Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens, Pruning Elm TreesQueen City Marathon Package Pickups are this week! Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens today! Saskatchewan residents urged to prune elm trees this fall as ban ends.