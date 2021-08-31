Vaccination Proof for Rider Games and Curling, Hospital Restrictions

Riders & Elks are the Latest Teams to Require Vaccination Proof, Negative Test for Fans

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Edmonton Elks are the two latest teams to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for fans attending their games.

The two West Division clubs issued almost simultaneous statements on Monday, announcing their newest protocols. The Riders’ policies are being targeted for their Sept. 17 game against the Toronto Argonauts.

Fans under the age of 12, who are currently unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, will be exempt from the vaccination requirement. A negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the start of the game will also be accepted for partially vaccinated adults or those who may be unable to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons.

Fans attending Edmonton Elks games at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will need to be fully vaccinated, or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, beginning with the club’s home game on Friday, October 15.

Curling Canada to require COVID-19 vaccinations to attend or play in events

Curling Canada says all athletes, fans, staff and media will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to participate in or attend affiliated events.

The country’s governing body for curling said in a release Monday the policy will be put into effect “as soon as possible.”

Curling Canada says those 12 and over attending events must provide a proof of first vaccination by no later than Sept. 8 and proof of full vaccination by no later than Oct. 12.

Sask. Health Authority further eases COVID-19 restrictions in Regina hospitals

COVID-19 restrictions in Regina hospitals have been eased further, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a news release.

According to a news release from the SHA, Regina’s Pasqua and General Hospitals have moved to the recovery phase.

The recovery phase allows for unlimited family/support persons or visitors for each patient, with a maximum of two at a time. Patients may be asked to limit the number of support persons coming in. Timing of visits will have to work with the scheduling limitations of the particular unit.