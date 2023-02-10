Feel free to use one of these to "woo" your long time significant partner this Valentines Day Tuesday!

BRANDON HALL'S VALENTINE CARDS FOR LONG-TERM COUPLES:

• “I Want You … To Put the Trash Out”

• “With Just a Couple Exceptions, You’re More Beautiful Than the Day We Met.”

• “We’ve Been Through a Lot Together … And Most of It Was Your Fault”

• “You’re My Kind of Weird, Hon’”

• “You Know, Valentine, Beauty Is Only a Light Switch Away.”

• “I Will Shave My Legs for You … But Only on Date Night”

• “You Put Up with My Crap… And I Like That”

• “If You Were a Booger, I’d Pick You First.”

• “Happy Valentines Day to My Ex. Hope You like the Heart-Shaped Box Full of Angry Hornets.”

• “I Love You … Even Though You Fart in Bed”