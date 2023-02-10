VALENTINE CARDS FOR LONG-TERM COUPLES
Feel free to use one of these to "woo" your long time significant partner this Valentines Day Tuesday!
BRANDON HALL'S VALENTINE CARDS FOR LONG-TERM COUPLES:
• “I Want You … To Put the Trash Out”
• “With Just a Couple Exceptions, You’re More Beautiful Than the Day We Met.”
• “We’ve Been Through a Lot Together … And Most of It Was Your Fault”
• “You’re My Kind of Weird, Hon’”
• “You Know, Valentine, Beauty Is Only a Light Switch Away.”
• “I Will Shave My Legs for You … But Only on Date Night”
• “You Put Up with My Crap… And I Like That”
• “If You Were a Booger, I’d Pick You First.”
• “Happy Valentines Day to My Ex. Hope You like the Heart-Shaped Box Full of Angry Hornets.”
• “I Love You … Even Though You Fart in Bed”
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 10thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Busy Saturday at Frost, Fajardo to Montreal?, and Sledge Skate of HopeThe Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is advising the public that Saturday, February 11 will be a very busy day at the REAL District. QB Fajardo likely to sign with Alouettes. 'Sledge Skate of Hope' tour was at Echo Valley Provincial Park yesterday!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 9thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: HRF Lottery, School Closure, LIT ReturnsHospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery Tickets. Holy Rosary Community School Closing. Luther Invitational Tournament returns!
-
Useless Question of the Day - Feb. 8thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Frost/Pats tickets, Lang Rink, Retirement SavingsThis Saturday's Pats game will get you into Frost! Lang Rink Fundraiser getting closer to their goal! How much Canadians expect they need to retire.
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 7thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Pats "Have a Heart", White Cane WeekJuke Box Mania! New Location and Registration. Pats and Western Pizza to host 25th Annual ‘Have a Heart Night’ on Mon. Feb. 13. White Cane Week in Regina.
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 6How To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!