Viral TikTok shows son covering parents' kitchen in peanut butter
A viral prankster has gained millions of views on TikTok after posting a video of his parents' kitchen thoroughly covered in peanut butter. TikToker Corbin Millet, whose profile consists of multiple videos of him pranking his parents, has gained over 38 million views on his most recent prank. The video's caption, "Covering my parents kitchen in peanut butter," shows a before shot of a normal-looking kitchen, only to have it cut to almost every square inch of the said kitchen aside from the tile walls coated in a thick layer of light brown, including the light fixtures and all the appliances. It took Millet seven hours and 28 lbs of peanut butter to pull off the prank and took him 3 to 4 hours to clean up the mess by himself since he covered all the crevices in the kitchen with the spreadable substance!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Kevin Malone's Chili RecipeIf you love The Office and always wondered how Kevin's chili would have tasted here's your chance!
-
Need to Know: Snowblower Recall, "Survivor" odds, Catalyst CommitteeSnowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled. Saskatchewan’s Kane Fritzler has the 6th best odds to win “Survivor”! Here's how much Regina Catalyst Committee's proposed projects could cost.
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
These Names Could be Going Extinct!What an original name for your baby? This is a list of names that are running the risk of going extinct in years to come!
-
Need to Know: Most Expensive Home in Regina, Coldest Night of the Year, How to see Jupiter and MarsThe 5 most expensive homes in Regina for sale right now! Coldest Night of the Year Fundraiser total from YWCA! How to see Jupiter and Venus tomorrow evening!
-
Man Sets Record By Visiting Disneyland for 2,995 Days In A RowWe have found the ultimate Disney fan.
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!