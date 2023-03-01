Viral TikTok shows son covering parents' kitchen in peanut butter

A viral prankster has gained millions of views on TikTok after posting a video of his parents' kitchen thoroughly covered in peanut butter. TikToker Corbin Millet, whose profile consists of multiple videos of him pranking his parents, has gained over 38 million views on his most recent prank. The video's caption, "Covering my parents kitchen in peanut butter," shows a before shot of a normal-looking kitchen, only to have it cut to almost every square inch of the said kitchen aside from the tile walls coated in a thick layer of light brown, including the light fixtures and all the appliances. It took Millet seven hours and 28 lbs of peanut butter to pull off the prank and took him 3 to 4 hours to clean up the mess by himself since he covered all the crevices in the kitchen with the spreadable substance!