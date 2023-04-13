iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
C

Walmart screwed up with this shirt!!!

It sounds like this was just a mistake and no one caught it. 

But Walmart is having to pull a t-shirt from racks in Canada …after someone realized there’s a hidden SWEAR WORD on it.

They just wanted to promote recyling but putting the "RE" by itself stacked the rest of the letters into... well the "c-word".... ooops!

 

12