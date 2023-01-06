Want to get rid of a cold or flu??? This is what TikTok says you should do!
It seems every time there's a jump up of colds or a flu there is always someone telling us to put something in our socks to sleep!
We've heard in the past that onions or vicks works... well say hello to the latest trend "Potato Sock"
People are being told to slice up potatoes and put them in their socks overnight while they sleep!
Now doctors haven't backed this up... but some now swear by the practice, saying the potatoes have helped draw toxins out of their bodies, leaving them feeling fresh and energized.
So if you're really desperate and don't need your potatoes for supper maybe try out the tator toes method.
Source: NY Times
Photo by muhammed [paqer on Unsplash
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Rink on Wascana, SK. RCMP Strangest Calls, Snow Pitch RegistrationRink on Wascana open to the public! Sask. RCMP release 2022's strangest 911 calls. Snow Pitch Registration opens Monday!
-
Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Is Worth $97 MillionThis singer's cat is very rich!
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 5thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: World Juniors, SGI Scam, Regina SymphonyCanada beats U.S. to reach World Junior gold medal game! SGI warns of 'overpayment refund' text scam circulating in Sask. Regina Symphony Chamber Players will play a free show!
-
Sometimes Useless Trivia Can Win You Big BucksFor some reason this piece of useless trivia has always stuck with me. Approximately how many miles from Earth is our Sun. I could have scored a $1 million, provided I got the other answers correct.
-
Useless Question of the Day - January 4thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
How to get rid of your Christmas Tree...?People Are Being Encouraged To Eat Their Christmas Trees... ummm what?
-
Need to Know: World Juniors, New Outdoor Rink, Gift it ForwardCanada prepares for United States in semis at World Juniors! New Outdoor Rink in the Southeast! Gift it Forward with Cornwall Centre!