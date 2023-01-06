Want to get rid of a cold or flu??? This is what TikTok says you should do!

It seems every time there's a jump up of colds or a flu there is always someone telling us to put something in our socks to sleep!

We've heard in the past that onions or vicks works... well say hello to the latest trend "Potato Sock"

People are being told to slice up potatoes and put them in their socks overnight while they sleep!

Now doctors haven't backed this up... but some now swear by the practice, saying the potatoes have helped draw toxins out of their bodies, leaving them feeling fresh and energized.

So if you're really desperate and don't need your potatoes for supper maybe try out the tator toes method.

Source: NY Times

Photo by muhammed [paqer on Unsplash