(WATCH) First look At Regina's Own Tatiana Maslany As She-Hulk
The latest trailer for the upcoming MCU show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, giving us a more in-depth look at Regina's own Tatiana Maslany as the super strong lawyer. In it, we get a glimpse at her initial transformation, aided by Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, as well as her life outside of She-Hulking it, including some mixed results in the online dating world (make sure to stick around to the end of the trailer). It’s also the first solid look we’ve had at what She-Hulk will look like on-screen.
