iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
-3°C

WATCH: Guy Saves A Panda By Giving It The Heimlich Maneuver

lukas-w-e3mu-MTj7Xk-unsplash

Even in the face of death Panda's are such goofy creatures! This fella ended up choking on a carrot but luckily his trainer has able to give him the Heimlich Maneauver and saved his life!

Photo by Lukas W. on Unsplash

 

12