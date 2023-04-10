[WATCH] JACK BLACK'S MUSIC VIDEO FOR - SUPER MARIO MOVIE 'PEACHES'
If you love Jack Black, you're going to flip when you watch this. Bowser (Jack Black) sings a song from the movie's soundtrack. A piano serenade of sorts, dedicated to Princess Peach. The performance in this music video however, is less Bowser - and 100% Jack Black in the best way possible. Check it out!
The song is a hit with fans! Since the music video was released on April 7, it has received over 5 million views on YouTube and is currently No. 2 on the trending page for music. It's also top 10 of the iTunes streaming charts. It's still a little early to discuss the Oscar nominations, but we'd love to see this song in the Oscar spotlight!
