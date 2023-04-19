WATCH: Kane Brown took a boot below the belt
To quote Austin Powers "That really hurt! I'm gonna have a lump there, you idiot! Who throws a shoe? Honestly!"
Kane Brown took a boot that hit him below the belt at a concert! Still didn't stop him! Just had to sing from his knees for a while
@haileebrigman @kanebrown ♬ original sound - haileebrigman
-
Useless Question of the Day: April 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
On-air MishapWe would like to offer an apology for what went on-air this morning.
-
WATCH: Guy Saves A Panda By Giving It The Heimlich ManeuverA Panda got in some trouble when he choked on a carrot!
-
Need to Know: Lee Brice tonight! NHL Draft rankings, & McLurg updateLee Brice’s Beer Drinking Opportunity Tour hits the Brandt Centre tonight with Tenille Arts & Josh Ross! The final rankings for the 2023 National Hockey League (NHL) draft were released on Tuesday by NHL Central Scouting with two Regina Pats making the list. McLurg School Repairs Continue.
-
Pure Country's "Gone In 92 Seconds" Is Back!Enter at our website for a chance to win $100 to spend at Sherwood Co-Op and maybe even the grand prize jackpot! It's now at $1600 to use at Sherwood Co-Op! Today we got our first grand prize qualifier.
-
Useless Question of the Day - April 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Faith in Humanity = RestoredFamily trip to Delaware County store turns into life-changing moment they will never forget.
-
Need to Know: Transit Change, Cankerworm Prevention, City Clean-upStarting May 7, the City is temporarily moving the bus stops at the Cornwall Centre. Band Now to Prevent Cankerworms - Protect Our Trees. In the city’s North Central neighbourhood, White Pony Lodge is making an effort to combat the trash left behind by winter.
-
One Of the Most Iconic Rides At Disney Is ClosingSplash Mountain is being knocked down to make room for a new ride. If you've been to the Happiest Place on Earth, you've probably been on this ride and gotten very, very wet.