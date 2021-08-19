WATCH: REGINA GETS SHOUT OUT ON LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
Saskatchewan made an appearance on Stephen Colbert last night.
The bad news? It was only because he wanted to make a joke about an STD outbreak and the name Regina.
JOKE STARTS AT THE 5:30 MARK.
Also...the way he says Alberta is forever scarred in my memory. I can't un-hear that.
-
Need to Know: Burgers to Beat MS, Plaza of Honour, Voting by MailToday is Burgers to Beat MS, Getzlaf and Fantuz to be inducted in to Riders' Plaza of Honour, & details how to vote by mail for the upcoming election!
-
Chatting With The ReklawsWe can't wait to see them this Friday at the QCX Grandstand Stage.
-
Need to Know: CFL Restriction Lift, Concert, Pop-up ClinicCertain pandemic restriction lift for CFL players, Music returns to Sasktel Centre with Saskatoon Tribal Council country concert, Make a Splash Against COVID - Outdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue.
-
Thinking Of Our Saskatchewan Farmers (Appreciation Post)We couldn't have said this better ourselves.
-
Need to Know: Pop-up Clinics, Subsidized Internet, WHL & VaccinesOutdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue, Subsidized SaskTel internet coming for low-income seniors & families, WHL makes COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all players, coaches, and staff.
-
Need to Know: Pure Country 25 k Double Play, COVID exposures,& U of RThe Pure Country 25 k Double Play will be given away today! The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, & The University of Regina will require students to be fully Vaccinated.
-
Need To Know: SGI Tips, Federal Election, and coming togetherHow to avoid mishaps with farm equipment on the roads, Justin Trudeau is expected to launch a federal election campaign, Regina community came together to help a Paralympian make it to Tokyo.
-
Need To Know: Fluoride Water, Vaccine Passports, and Hello HelicopterCity council is moving forward with adding fluoride to the water, Vaccine passports for foreign travel are expected this fall, Helicopter lands in Tisdale for some ice cream.
-
Saskatchewan Man Flies Helicopter to Get Ice Cream!There is always something to do!