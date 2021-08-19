iHeartRadio
WATCH: REGINA GETS SHOUT OUT ON LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Saskatchewan made an appearance on Stephen Colbert last night.

The bad news? It was only because he wanted to make a joke about an STD outbreak and the name Regina.

JOKE STARTS AT THE 5:30 MARK.

Also...the way he says Alberta is forever scarred in my memory. I can't un-hear that.

