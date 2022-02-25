Ways to Help Ukraine
The world was brought to a standstill as news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine on Thursday.
From the Red Cross to United Help Ukraine, organizations are stepping up to assist people suffering from the impact of Russia's invasion.
Donations to the ICRC, which is working alongside the Ukrainian Red Cross, will help deliver "urgent assistance" like food, water, fuel, medical supplies, and more. Visit icrc.org
The United Nations Children's Fund says they are currently "working across eastern Ukraine to scale up life-saving programs for children and repair schools." Visit unicefusa.org
United Help Ukraine provided humanitarian relief and medical aid. The non-profit organization is currently raising money to help support those living near the front lines and those who have been injured or forced to leave their homes. Visit unitedhelpukraine.org
Locally in Regina, a candlelit vigil and rosary will be held tonight at St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church (1757 Toronto St, Regina, SK S4P 1M5) at 6:30pm.
