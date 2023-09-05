We Grew A Watermelon For The First Time And..
For my wife, gardening is a great escape from reality and way to take risks and experiment with growing new to us veggies and fruits.
This year she planted a few watermelons, as we did last year to underwhelming results. This year we were delighted that one watermelon made it through the growing period in the summer. We thought this long weekend would be a great time to "bear the fruits of our labour" and crack that melon open.
Here is the result :
So we ended up scooping the inners out and making a "watermelon helmet" for the Rider game.
Better luck next year!
