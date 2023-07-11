We Now Prefer To Break Up Over Text
A new survey shows that one in five adults prefer to breakup with their partners viat exts rather than face-to-face or by calling them. So, save this audio for next time you want to call it quits, but don't have the courage to do it in person. Hey Alexa - Can you read my last text message?
Need to Know: Lady Bug Release, Country Thunder ID, Country Thunder HoursResidents Invited to Victoria Park to Release Ladybugs! Country Thunder ID for those between 19-30. Country Thunder Hours!
The Ultimate Swear!A Mathematician Came Up with the “Ultimate” New Swear Word
Montmartre's Eiffel Tower on KitKat BarsWe chat with Montmartre Mayor, Rob Chittenden about the partnership with KitKat!
Need to Know: Country Thunder - 2024 Headliner, Credit Cards at Vendors, Camping OpensCountry Thunder 2024 Headliner Announcement! Country Thunder Food and Drink Vendors accepting Credit Cards! Country Thunder Camping opens today!
Need to Know: Lady Bug Release, Country Thunder App, John Paddock RetiringThe City of Regina is pleased to announce that the ladybug event is back for 2023! Make sure you’re downloading the Country Thunder App before you head out to Craven this weekend! John Paddock Announces his Retirement!
