We Now Prefer To Break Up Over Text


A new survey shows that one in five  adults prefer to breakup with their partners viat exts rather than face-to-face or by calling them.  So, save this audio for next time you want to call it quits, but don't have the courage to do it in person.  Hey Alexa - Can you read my last text message?

 

