Nashville Kat let us know this morning that you can now buy jewelry made from Dierks Bentley's guitar strings thanks to a company called "Wear Your Music"

There are pendents, cuffs, and bracelets all made from Diekrs Bentley's guitar strings! And it helps with his charity!

A portion of profits from the sale of Dierks Bentley's strings go to The Riser Foundation: The Riser Foundation was born from the passion of a small group in the Nashville community to support charitable organizations with a focus on the needs of children and families.

Source and Picture: Wear Your Jewlery