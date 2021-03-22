What Is The World`s Happiest Country According To The World Happiness Report

Do you consider yourself a happy person? The World Happiness Report was recently released, and it says that Finland, Iceland, and Denmark are the happiest countries in the world, while Sweden came in sixth place and Norway came in eighth. Finland’s death rate from COVID-19 is the lowest in the European Union, and the country scored high in the categories of freedom, healthy lifestyle, and social solidarity. New Zealand also made it into the top ten happiest countries, after virtually stopping transmission of the virus. The United States came in 14th place, Canada came in 15th, while the U.K. came in at 18th place. Zimbabwe came out at the bottom of the list in 95th place, while Tanzania took 94th place, Jordan took 93rd, and India took 92nd