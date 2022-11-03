What we could turn into from too much technology!!

How often are you attached to some form of technology?? Hunched over your computer at work or cruising through social media?

A recent computer model put together a (hopefuly a tongue-in-cheek) report that warns what we could somehow evolve into with over use of technology... and it ain't pretty! They're talking a hunched back, clawed-hands, and second eyelids could be common features of human anatomy in the future! Yikes!!

Researchers worked with a 3D designer to create images of a “future human” that accounts for all of the problems long-term tech use may cause.

So here's how things could look if they went extremely south!

1. Hunched over all day... leads to a hunched back. That one actually makes sense.

2. Moving to our hands and arms:

One of the most noticeable changes is the development of “text claw,” a new term that describes how the hand starts to permanently take the shape of a claw due to always holding a smart phone!

Future humans may also evolve to have a 90-degree elbow thanks to the excessive use of phones. This condition would leave the elbow permanently bent at a 90-degree angle.

3. A second eye lid...ummm, what??

Humans may end up developing a unique defence against too much blue light from digital devices — a second eyelid.

4. Tech neck and smaller brains

Future humans will likely suffer from a serious case of “tech neck,” where the muscles grow to limit the damage due to poor posture. Moreover, our skull could be thicker to help protect the human body from damaging radiofrequency waves

Welp... I'm going to go put down the phone for a little and work on my posture!