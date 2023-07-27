What Your Car Color Says About Your Personality
Do you consider your car an extension of your personality? One psychologist says even the color of your car says a lot about you.
Sophie Dearman, a 'color psychologist' in the UK, believes that car colors reflect "our personalities and values". Here's how it breaks down:
Black: Elegance and Power
White: Purity and Optimism
Gray: Practicality and Responsibility
Blue: Calmness and Stability
Red: Energy and Passion
Green: Harmony and Balance
Yellow: Optimism and Creativity
