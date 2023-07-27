iHeartRadio
What Your Car Color Says About Your Personality


vinayak-sharma-vgv19wm8yQ4-unsplash

 

Do you consider your car an extension of your personality? One psychologist says even the color of your car says a lot about you.

Sophie Dearman, a 'color psychologist' in the UK, believes that car colors reflect "our personalities and values". Here's how it breaks down: 

Black: Elegance and Power 

White: Purity and Optimism 

Gray: Practicality and Responsibility 

Blue: Calmness and Stability 

Red: Energy and Passion 

Green: Harmony and Balance 

Yellow: Optimism and Creativity

