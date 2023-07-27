What Your Car Color Says About Your Personality

Do you consider your car an extension of your personality? One psychologist says even the color of your car says a lot about you.

Sophie Dearman, a 'color psychologist' in the UK, believes that car colors reflect "our personalities and values". Here's how it breaks down:

Black: Elegance and Power

White: Purity and Optimism

Gray: Practicality and Responsibility

Blue: Calmness and Stability

Red: Energy and Passion

Green: Harmony and Balance

Yellow: Optimism and Creativity