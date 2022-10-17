iHeartRadio
Which Province Eats The Most Kraft Dinner?


Holy macaroni! Here’s a ranking of which province consumes the most KD. Saskatchewan is sitting in 10th place, which is low in my opinion!

We got to pick up those numbers in boxes per house hold (2.53 boxes)

