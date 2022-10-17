Which Province Eats The Most Kraft Dinner?
Holy macaroni! Here’s a ranking of which province consumes the most KD. Saskatchewan is sitting in 10th place, which is low in my opinion!
We got to pick up those numbers in boxes per house hold (2.53 boxes)
Useless Question of the Day - October 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, SHA Volunteers, Public info sessions.Concert announcement this morning at 7 AM! SHA Searching for Volunteers. Regina Aquatics Centre Presentation.
Need to Know: Pure Country Payroll, Fall Sweep Starts, Public Info SessionsPure Country is giving you a daily chance to get on the Pure Country Payroll and win $2,000! Fall Sweep Begins in Select Neighbourhoods! The Catalyst Committee, on behalf of the City of Regina, is exploring how to best align five recreation and cultural-based facility proposals to maximize economic and community benefits.
Need to Know: Healthy Halloween Passes, Pancake Breakfast, Concert AnnouncementHealthy Halloween Passes are back! Fire Prevention Week - Community Pancake Breakfast! Concert Announcement coming up Tuesday!
THE TOP EMOJI'S THAT MAKE YOU LOOK OLDThe emoji has different meanings for different people.
