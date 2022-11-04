Winter Houseplants That Can Survive (and Thrive) Through the Coldest Months

If you love some greenery in your house but your green thumb is more so the touch of death... here are some easy plants that actually thrive over the colder months and will give the illuision like you actually know what you're doing!

1. Clivia

If you have a chilly room that doesn’t get a ton of sunlight, this flowering plant could be the perfect match. Its blooms, which range from pale orange to vibrant red, actually prefer chilly temps, because it’s what allows the flowers to emerge.

2. Jade Plant

The Jade Plant (a succulent that looks more like a mini tree) is ideal if you live in an apartment building where you’re unable to control your own heat. Why? Because it doesn’t mind drastic temperature variations.

3. Christmas Cactus

Christmas Cactus got its name thanks to those beautiful red and pink year-round blooms. But this succulent also has another thing in common with the holiday season: It thrives in cooler weather. It’s also one of the most low-maintenance houseplants, handling neglect, indoor temperature fluctuations and low light rooms like a champ.

4. Snake Plant

You might have heard this resilient plant referred to as either a Snake Plant or Mother-in-Law’s Tongue thanks to its tall upward-growing leaves that have a pointy, serpent-like look. It’s probably also one of the first indoor plants you ever acquired, due to its ability to survive in nearly any condition! I have 2 in the house and they are still doing great!!!

5. ZZ Plant

Need to brighten up a dark corner of your home or a windowless bathroom? The ZZ Plant has got you covered. While it can survive with access to nearly any type of light, its ability to thrive in dimly lit areas means it will stick around through the winter months.

6. Kimberly Queen Fern

In nature, ferns grow on dark forest floors that are completely shadowed by the trees above. But they do require high levels of humidity and frequent mistings to maintain their lush status.

7. Chinese Evergreen

Also known as an aglaonema, this plant can handle low light levels, while still maintaining its bright green hue.

8. Pothos

If we had to pick a plant that could survive anyone’s gardening skills (or lack thereof), it would be the Pothos. Its viney leaves grow super long with minimal care and light and can handle fluctuating indoor temperatures

9. Maiden Hair Fern

Known for their ability to thrive in lower-light situations, a maiden hair fern might just be the ticket to keeping your greenery alive this winter.

10. Succulants

We love succulents for their supposed easy-care instructions but, heads up, they do need a bit of natural light to survive. (If you’ve ever placed yours in a dim corner and watched it slowly turn to mush, you understand).

11. Monstera Deliciosa

Unlike succulents, the Monstera (with its gorgeous swiss cheese-like leaf patterns) prefers humid conditions. So, if you live in an old building with steam heat, this is the green guy for you. I have a couple of these at the place and they are taking over!!