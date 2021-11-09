iHeartRadio
WORDS ADDED TO THE DICTIONARY THE YEAR YOU WERE BORN

A word can tell you a lot about a year. Merriam-Webster can show the ways a word can tell you about a period of time with a tool called Time Traveler that reveals words that first appeared in its print dictionary in the year you were born. It's cool beans! (one of the words in my birth year!)

