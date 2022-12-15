iHeartRadio
Would You Buy A Big Fruit Loop?


Would you try it?

The Big Fruit Loop will be available on the Big Fruit Loop website (https://bigfruitloop.com/) starting Monday, December 19th.

Each box goes for $19.99 USD , and the team will choose the color of your loop at random.

That one big loop contains 930 calories and weighs around half a pound.

