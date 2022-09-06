Would You Buy Ketchup-Stained Clothes?

Heinz and thredUP have launched a ketchup-stained line of clothing.

The Vintage Drip collection contains 157 pieces and include preloved articles of clothing. Each piece has a ketchup mark, which Heinz says is "not a stain" but "a statement."

According to thredUP, 62% of Gen Z and Millennials look for secondhand items before purchasing new. You can get the Heinz "drip" from thredUP's website on September 13th.

or if you want a cheaper alternative i have some ketchup and other related stained clothing you can have for a discounted price! lol