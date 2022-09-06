Would You Buy Ketchup-Stained Clothes?
Heinz and thredUP have launched a ketchup-stained line of clothing.
The Vintage Drip collection contains 157 pieces and include preloved articles of clothing. Each piece has a ketchup mark, which Heinz says is "not a stain" but "a statement."
According to thredUP, 62% of Gen Z and Millennials look for secondhand items before purchasing new. You can get the Heinz "drip" from thredUP's website on September 13th.
or if you want a cheaper alternative i have some ketchup and other related stained clothing you can have for a discounted price! lol
Need to Know: Outdoor Pools, Riders Release, Provinvial Park upgradesOutdoor Swimming Pools that have closed and extended. Saskatchewan Roughriders release Garrett Marino. More than $13 Million Being Invested in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks this Year.
Useless Question of the Day - September 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: QCM pickup, Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens, Pruning Elm TreesQueen City Marathon Package Pickups are this week! Regina Floral Conservatory Reopens today! Saskatchewan residents urged to prune elm trees this fall as ban ends.
Turns out The Chief wasn’t always the badass we now know him to be!A throwback video was discovered showing a high school-aged Eric probably about 17 years old, covering Garth Brooks’ 1992 song, “We Shall Be Free." Hell of a song choice for a teenage boy and Eric crushed it! His outfit... not so much.
Dolly Parton Debuts New Canine Apparel Line Doggy PartonDolly Parton's latest business venture is going to the dogs.
University of Texas Is Offering A Class On Taylor Swift SongsMan, they NEVER had courses like this when I was in school, regular or post secondary. From the minute she blew onto the scene pretty much everything Taylor Swift has done has been analyzed.
Need to Know: SK Inflation rates, Back To School, Free Bus RidesSaskatchewan inflation rates exceeded the National Average last month, Final day to win back to school cash, Regina Transit launches free bus rides for grade 8 students.
The Labour Day Weekend Is Upon Us - What's Happening?There are oodles of things going on this final semi-offical final weekend of summer. CTV Regina has provided a great list of things to take part in and it's more than just football!