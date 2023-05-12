Yesterdays Concert Announcement, Free Compost, Funny Water taste

Yesterday’s Concert Announce!

If you missed it yesterday morning we were able to announce Terri Clark and Paul Brandt will bring their Homecoming Tour to Conexus Arts Centre, November 4th!

Tickets on sale Thursday at 10 AM.

Dig In! Free Compost and Wood Chips Available for Regina Residents

Grab your pails and shovels to take advantage of the free compost and wood chips being offered to Regina residents this week at the Yard Waste Depot.

Dates and Location:

Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Site located near the Yard Waste Depot on Fleet Street across from the Landfill.

Guidelines:

This is a self-serve depot

Bring your own shovels and containers

Maximum 60L (five, 5-gallon pails), per household for compost

Limited quantities on compost

There is no limit on woodchips

Please tarp and secure loads when transporting

Look for the signs when you turn on to Fleet Street



This event is weather dependent. Compost is not the same as topsoil. Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information on how to use compost at home.

Water Odour and Taste

Regina residents may notice a slight odour and taste to their water. This is due to very high levels of algae in Buffalo Pound Lake. The City’s water is safe to drink.

The Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant is currently using powdered activated carbon to reduce taste and odour. It is expected that the odour and taste issues will only last a couple of weeks.