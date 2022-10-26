You Can Buy A Real Life Mario Kart

Toy company JAKKS Pacific is now selling a sit-and-ride car modelled after the karts from 'Mario Kart'!

You can buy a Super Mario Kart 24V Ride-on Racer for $400 and enjoy the drifting rear wheels, working gear box and 'Mario Kart' sound effects.

This kart definitely needs a mushroom boost, though, since it only reaches a top speed of 8 miles per hour.

Learn more at JAKKS.com.