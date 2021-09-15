You Could Earn $1,300 for Watching 13 Horror Films

Financial independence site FinanceBuzz is looking for a horror movie buff brave enough to watch "13 of the scariest movies ever made" to see if a film's budget affects its scare factor.

The company's "horror movie heart rate analyst" will watch the 13 films between October 8th and 19th while wearing a FitBit monitor, recording their heart rate.

Some of the films the heart rate analyst will watch include Saw, Amityville Horror, and A Quiet Place.

Financebuzz will provide the FitBit, plus a $1,300 payment and a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs.

If you're feeling brave, sign up for your chance to be hired at FinanceBuzz.com