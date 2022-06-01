iHeartRadio
The Next Big Thing!

June 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th , 2022 | The Rail Yard Saloon, Regina, Saskatchewan

  • Each Saturday night at The Railyard Saloon on Dewdney Avenue
  • Doors at 8:00pm - Show starts at 8:30pm
  • Two acts each night with the finals on June 25th with the top three – come cheer on your favourite
  • Saturday, June 4th it’s Amy Nelson and LJ Tyson
  • Saturday, June 11th it’s Teagan Littlechief and Morgan Robertson
  • Saturday, June 18th it’s Jarrid Lee and Brent Vandermeulen
  • Saturday, June 25th are the finals
  • Winner gets and incredible prize package including:
    • $2500.00
    • An opportunity to perform one set on stage at Country Thunder 2022
    • A makeover for the Winning Nominee from Cornwall Centre
    • A Sawchyn Guitar package
    • A one year membership to Sask Music, including all privileges.
    • The Winning Nominee will receive a virtual performance on CTV Morning Live

Tickets availble at railyardsaloon.com