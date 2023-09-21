iHeartRadio
Behold ...The Colour Of The Year!


Screenshot 2023-09-21 143511

The paint company Sherwin-Williams is feeling blue. 

This week, the brand announced its Color of 2024. 

The hue with the views is called Upward. 

It's described as "denim blue with calm gray undertones." The color "will have you dreamily adrift in the stratosphere."

If you are looking for it in the store, it's SW 6239.

(Sherwin-Williams)

