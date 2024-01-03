iHeartRadio
Fruitcake Does Have Some Uses

Every year this festive bread shows up.

Some uses for Fruitcake include: door stop, anchor, ballast, replacement brick... oh, and shooting from a cannon.T

oday is National Fruitcake Toss Day!  

In Colorado Springs, people celebrate an actual event called "The Fruitcake Toss."  

Now we know what to do with this bread.

