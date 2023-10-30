Need to Know: Best of Regina, Concert Announcement, Best Halloween Spots
Best of Regina Voting Ends Today!
Prairie Dog’s annual reader poll on Regina’s favourite people, places, businesses, creations and events is up and going. Vote for yours! Polls are open until 5 today (Oct. 30th). The winners and runners-up will be announced on December 15, 2023.
Thanks for the nominations again Regina!
Pure Country is up for Best Radio station!
And Chase is up for Best Radio Program!
Concert Announcement
Yup! Another one! At 8 this morning we’ll announce who’s coming to Conexus Arts Centre with a chance for you to beat the box office all week long!
Best Halloween Decorations
Want to see the best of the best when it comes to Halloween in Regina??
Here’s a map to all the best spots!
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 31stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: HIgh Valley Concert, Call for Artists, Beer WashesYesterday we announced a High Valley Concert! Downtown Regina is looking artists for the Winter 2024 Urban Canvas Downtown Regina Art Program. Why are people suggesting we wash our hair with Beer?!
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 30thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - October 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Prairie Dog Best Of, Tickets on Sale, What Zoom does to your BrainBest of Regina Votes Wrapping Up! Tickets on sale this morning for both Blake Shelton's and Aaron Pritchett's concerts! Brain activity much lower using Zoom than during in-person conversations
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Telemiracle Auditions, Ag-Toberfest, Cineplex Community DayREGINA Telemiracle Audition Deadline is TODAY! Come down to the Science Centre for Adult Science Night this Thursday, October 26 and check out Agtoberfest! Cineplex Is Offering Free Movies & Discounted Snacks for One Day This November In Canada
-
Put a Roll of Toilet Paper in Your FridgeSo does it actually work? YES, apparently
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 25thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!