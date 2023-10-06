Need to Know: Celebration of Life for George Reed, HRF Early Bird, and when we're Petty

A celebration of life for George Reed will be held at Regina's International Trade Centre

A celebration of life for Saskatchewan Roughriders legend George Reed will be held in Regina on Friday, Oct. 6.

The celebration of life will be at the Viterra International Trade Centre from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

In a news release, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are asking all those who attend to wear their best Rider green.

For those unable to attend, the Riders will live stream on the team’s social media channels.

When are we the most Petty

Not something we’re proud of… but it happens. 84% of people admit to being petty sometimes.

What are the top 3 times?

Relationships Road Rage And at work

Guilty as charged! Especially when it comes to Road Rage! But there’s no way you can drive Ring Road and not get fired up!