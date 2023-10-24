Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Dean Brody Show, Candy Calories

Concert Announcement

We have ANOTHER concert announcement coming up this morning at 10 AM for the Casino Regina Show Lounge!

We’ll also give you the chance to beat the box office!

Pure Country Welcomes Dean Brody to Conexus Arts Centre Tonight!

Tonight Dean Brody brings his acoustic Right Round Here tour to Conexus Arts Centre!

Get ready to saddle up Right Round Here and enjoy a night of the best country music has to offer with iconic country artist Dean Brody - the most consumed Canadian Country Artist since 2020! With his powerful voice and exceptional song writing skills, Brody promises a performance that you won’t want to miss!



Tickets still available at: conexusartscentre.ca

How Much Time In The Gym Will Your Favorite Halloween Candy Cost You?

Now we aren’t going to avoid all those tasty Halloween treats… but we can at least get on top of it with how much gym time you’ll need to burn it off!

Mini Chocolate bars: Most are around 160 calories which would equal to about 15 minutes of push-ups!

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups: Carry 110 calories which could be burnt off by jumping rope for half an hour!

Skittles: Taste the rainbow and 60 calories.. all you need to do is hit the punching bag for about 8 minutes!