Need To Know: Grey Cup, Dog Man, Hot Wing Challenge

Green Day to rock the halftime show at the Grey Cup in Hamilton

Grammy award-winning band Green Day will rock the halftime show at the Grey Cup in Hamilton. Green Day, one of the most well-known punk rock bands in the world, will headline the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show for the 110th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Sunday, Nov. 19, the CFL announced. “

Green Day formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, Green Day rose to fame following the release of their 1994 album Dookie. They have sold more than 75 million records, won five Grammy Awards, and have a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Win Tickets to the Family Production Of Dog Man: The Musical

Get ready to go a heartwarming journey with Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a police officer loves to fight crime. Will he succeed in saving the city from Flippy and his army of Beasty Buildings? Pure Country will send 5 lucky winners to find out!

Enter here to win : https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/contests/dog-man-the-musical-1.20299360

Hot Wing Challenge For Star Air Ambulance

Over the Weekend, $7629.00 was raised by 22 amazing humans for STARS Air Ambulance!

Thank you to all the challengers and people who donated and came out to witness our pain, some more pain than others because they were brave enough to eat one of the hottest peppers in the world after they ate all 10 hot wings. As far as I know only 1 guy was in the bathroom after that.

Thank you to all the businesses that donated some really great prizes.