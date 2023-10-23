Need to Know: HRF Prizes, Haunted House helping Rescue Dogs, Unexpected moments of delight

HRF Home Lottery Prizes

Congratulations to the Early Bird Winner – Spencer Bacsu of Regina, SK. Enjoy your incredible $750,000 Echo Lake Cottage PLUS $10,000 CASH!

Watch for the top winners announcement to be made November 2nd on CTV Regina 6 o’clock news.

All winners will be notified in writing by MNP and the complete list of winners will be published at hrfhomelottery.com. Thank you to our community for your amazing support of the 2023 Fall Home Lottery!

Pilot Butte Haunted House in support of Bright Eyes Dog Rescue

If you want a super fantastic scare, head out to Pilot Butte, Sask and take in their Haunted House.

If you bring donations of dog food, treats or supplies, you get 50 percent off the admission fee of $10. Thank you for your support.

Location: 342 3rd Street, Pilot Butte, Sask.

Please note: We are wheelchair accessible.

Remaining Dates:

Oct 26 - 31

Extended hours on Oct 31st, all Hallow's Eve.

Hours:

7:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Admission: $10.00

Kids under 5 get in FREE.

Top unexpected moments of delight

Thousands of people were asked to rank the top “Unexpected moments of delight” that can happen on any given day!

On average we have two of these moments a week! And these were the top 5: