Need to Know: Hunter Brother Tickets, Healthy Halloween Passes, Eating to help your vision!
Win Your Way to see the Hunter Brothers
Pure Country wants to give 5 lucky winners a chance to get ready for a night of country music that you won’t forget! The Hunter Brothers are back, this time with their Burning Down the Barn Tour, that will have you dancing and singing all night.
Healthy Halloween Passes
Healthy Halloween Passes are back! TREAT a child or youth to a free public skate, leisure swim, or drop-in at any of our recreation facilities! A package of 10 coupons is only $6 for Child Passes (ages 2-12), and $8 for Youth Passes (ages 13-18), tax included.
Passes are available for purchase until October 31st, or until supplies last, at the:
Fieldhouse
Lawson Aquatic Centre
North West Leisure Centre
Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre
Grapes are the new carrots when it comes to good vision
Just a couple of handfuls of grapes a day for four months was shown to improve key markers of eye health.
The secret lies in the fact that a lot of degeneration of the eyes is due to oxidative stress and grapes are high in antioxidants.