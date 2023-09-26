Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Young Mom Program, Perfect Age to get Married

Juke Box Mania!

Still time to get your team together for Juke Box Mania on October 27th at Conexus Arts Centre!

Strut your music trivia stuff and help families in need access mental health programs and services. The funds you raise by participating in Jukebox Mania helps families access Family Service Regina’s free, rapid-access counselling programs. When families get the mental health support they need, they build resilience and that makes our community stronger.

Jukebox Mania is Regina’s biggest music trivia event. Teams of eight register a table for $560 and come dressed as their favorite singer, band, or song and compete to be the first to name artists, songs, and theme songs from movies and television shows from every musical genre. Participants round out the evening with networking, delicious food, drinks, a 50/50, WestJet raffle, prizes, and all the good feelings that come from fundraising for an incredibly worthy cause!

Register here: https://familyserviceregina.com/jukebox-mania/

Young Mom Program

The Young Mom Program is in need of unopened formula donations.

Donations can be dropped off at 1440 Broadway Ave. during office hours.

The Perfect Age to Get Married

What’s the best age to get married to avoid divorce? According to the stats and research the ideal age is between 28-32 to have the lowest chance of divorce.

Another stat that popped up in this study is that the most common length for divorce is eight years.