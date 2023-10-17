Need to Know: Keep Your Pumpkins Longer, HRF Home Lottery, Concert Announcement

Keep Your Pumpkins Fresh Longer without harming Wildlife

The secret to preserving a fresh — and uncut only — pumpkin is to first soak all sides of the pumpkin in a mixture of warm water and white vinegar for a minimum of 10 minutes.

After the pumpkins have air dried, you can also rub a coat of Vaseline over the entire pumpkin to make it last even longer.

With these two easy tips your pumpkin could last 1-2 months.

